NUML strengthens academic and research ties with leading Kazakh Universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad, has signed two significant international cooperation agreements with top universities of Kazakhstan, marking a strategic move to enhance academic collaboration, faculty exchange, and joint research initiatives.

In a step toward global academic integration, NUML signed a Letter of Interest with Shokan Ualikhanov Kokshetau University, Kokshetau, Kazakhstan, said a pressreleaseon Wednesday.

This partnership aims to foster cooperation in the fields of education and science, focusing on the training of highly qualified specialists, faculty exchange, joint research, publication of educational materials, and the organization of academic conferences and seminars.

The agreement was signed by Rector NUML, Major General Shahid Mahmood Kayani HI (M) (retd) and Chairman of the Board-Rector of Sh. Ualikhanov Kokshetau University, M. K. Syrlybayev.

In another development, NUML also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the premier academic institution of the Republic of Kazakhstan. This MoU covers a wide array of academic cooperation including faculty and student exchange, joint short- and long-term academic programs, collaborative research, joint participation in international grant projects, and publication of research outputs.

The agreement was signed by Prof. Tuimebayev Zhanseit, Chairman of the Board–Rector of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, and Major General Shahid Mahmood Kayani, Rector NUML.

Both agreements reflect NUML's unwavering commitment to promoting international academic collaboration, knowledge sharing, and intercultural engagement. These strategic alliances are expected to benefit faculty, researchers, and students by offering diverse opportunities for learning, teaching, and innovation on a global scale.

Speaking on the occasion, Rector NUML, emphasized the importance of internationalization in higher education, stating, “Our partnerships with prestigious Kazakh institutions will open new horizons for academic excellence, cross-cultural dialogue, and collaborative research that can address regional and global challenges.”

These engagements underscore NUML’s mission to advance global cooperation in education and research and reaffirm its role as a bridge between nations through academic diplomacy.