NUML teacher brings laurels to Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Director, Department of Translation and Interpretation at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Dr. Jamil Asghar Jami, has been awarded distinction by the largest translation organization in the world Translators without Borders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Director, Department of Translation and Interpretation at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Dr. Jamil Asghar Jami, has been awarded distinction by the largest translation organization in the world Translators without Borders.

From the prestigious Kat platform of the organization, Dr. Jami contributed 100,000 words to the organization in terms of translation and reviewing over the last two years, a news release on Wednesday said.

He achieved 4.77 out of 5 quality assessment score, which is one of the highest for any non-native English translator/reviewer.

The score was awarded by keeping in view the four quality parameters: accuracy, fluency, style and design.

With this, Dr. Jami stands eligible to be the lifetime executive member of the organization � the first one from Pakistan to achieve this position.

"During all this journey, I have greatly been helped by my institution, seniors and friends. I dedicate this honor to NUML which made it possible in myriad ways", said Dr. Jami.

Rector NUML, Major General Muhammad Jaffer (R), felicitated Dr. Jami on this landmark achievement and wished him success in future while assuring him of his full personal and institutional support.