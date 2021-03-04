UrduPoint.com
NUMS Accords Associate Membership Of AQAAIW

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 04:37 PM

NUMS accords associate membership of AQAAIW

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) has accorded associate membership of the Association of Quality Assurance Agencies of the Islamic World (AQAAIW) here on Thursday.

The membership would enable NUMS to enhance the quality of higher education by participating and making contributions of higher education in the comity of the Islamic World through the Islamic � QA forum, said a press statement issued by the NUMS.

In his brief remarks on this achievement, the Vice-Chancellor Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed HI(M) (Retd), said the decision of AQAAIW " was an acknowledgement of efforts by NUMS' faculty in ensuring the quality of higher education which could not have been possible without its unwavering commitment to teaching and research.

" Islamic- QA was established on May 4, 2011, to promote and enhance quality higher education in the countries of the Islamic world.

The full membership has been accorded to 16 educational institutions while there were 21 Associate members.

"Currently the Higher Education Commission (HEC) was a full member of QA Islamic World along with 15 Pakistani universities as associate members," he added.

The VC said that AQAAIW has three basic objectives of enhancing the capacity of quality assurance agencies of education in the Islamic world and promoting cooperation and exchange of best practices and expertise between them.

It also encourages cooperation with regional as well as with international organizations, he informed.

