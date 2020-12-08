NUMS Postpones MBBS, BDS Examinations 2020 Due To Covid-19
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:01 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), Rawalpindi has postponed all remaining MBBS and BDS examinations 2020 of its constituent and affiliated colleges due to prevailing COVID-19 situation.
The fresh dates would be announced by NUMS in due course of time, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.