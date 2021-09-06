UrduPoint.com

NUMS Urges Students To Enhance Skills Through Online Courses Initiative Of HEC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 02:31 PM

NUMS urges students to enhance skills through online courses initiative of HEC

National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) has urged its own and affiliated colleges students to utilize opportunities of doing online courses from top world universities through Higher Education Commission's (HEC) initiative taken for enhancing their skills in various disciplines

RAWALPINDI, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) has urged its own and affiliated colleges students to utilize opportunities of doing online courses from top world universities through Higher Education Commission's (HEC) initiative taken for enhancing their skills in various disciplines.

Faculty members and students are advised to register themselves online before Sept.8, deadline to benefit from such courses. The Digital Learning and Skills Enrichment Initiative (DLSEI) has been launched by HEC with the collaboration of Coursera International for enhancing online learning and skills development among passionate students and faculty members of higher educational institutes.

Coursera Inc is an American open online course provider founded in 2012�by Stanford University computer science professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller. Coursera works with universities and other organizations to offer online courses, certifications, and degrees in a variety of subjects. In 2021 it was estimated that about 150 universities offered more than 4,000 courses through Coursera.

This programme will provide an opportunity to access the online courses and certifications from the top universities of the world.

They can use the chance to get enroll themselves "in the highest �ranked and most expensive online courses," which will further equip them in a better way for practical life challenges and self-development.

DLSEI initiative offer "fee reimbursement model" for students and faculty members of Public Sector universities on a first come first serve basis. After paying a registration Rs.4000, students and faculty members will be able to access course on a single license. Once they have completed at least three courses and got their certificates, the registration fee will be reimbursed to them.

This programme is also open for physically and mentally impaired students of the Public Sector Universities. A limited number of "free of cost licenses" will be distributed among students on first come, first serve basis.

Those students currently enrolled in 16-year education programmes in all Public and private universities and above are eligible to apply for these courses. Faculty members of these universities are also eligible. They can contact university focal persons for more details and can download the disclaimer form from "Downloads https://dlsel.hec.gov.pk/site/downloads".

Related Topics

World Education HEC National University All From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE relaxes conditions for residency with 'green v ..

UAE relaxes conditions for residency with 'green visa'

13 minutes ago
 Germany Urges Guinean Conflict Sides to Refrain Fr ..

Germany Urges Guinean Conflict Sides to Refrain From Violence After Coup

2 minutes ago
 Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis step down from their c ..

Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis step down from their coaching roles

21 minutes ago
 Romanian Ruling Coalition Member Party Initiates V ..

Romanian Ruling Coalition Member Party Initiates Vote of No Confidence in Gov't

2 minutes ago
 Foreign Experts Assure Kabul Airport Runway to Be ..

Foreign Experts Assure Kabul Airport Runway to Be Restored in 1 Week - Taliban

2 minutes ago
 Taliban Say Situation in Afghanistan is Stable

Taliban Say Situation in Afghanistan is Stable

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.