NUMS urges students to enhance skills through online courses initiative of HEC

RAWALPINDI, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) has urged its own and affiliated colleges students to utilize opportunities of doing online courses from top world universities through Higher Education Commission's (HEC) initiative taken for enhancing their skills in various disciplines.

Faculty members and students are advised to register themselves online before Sept.8, deadline to benefit from such courses. The Digital Learning and Skills Enrichment Initiative (DLSEI) has been launched by HEC with the collaboration of Coursera International for enhancing online learning and skills development among passionate students and faculty members of higher educational institutes.

Coursera Inc is an American open online course provider founded in 2012�by Stanford University computer science professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller. Coursera works with universities and other organizations to offer online courses, certifications, and degrees in a variety of subjects. In 2021 it was estimated that about 150 universities offered more than 4,000 courses through Coursera.

This programme will provide an opportunity to access the online courses and certifications from the top universities of the world.

They can use the chance to get enroll themselves "in the highest �ranked and most expensive online courses," which will further equip them in a better way for practical life challenges and self-development.

DLSEI initiative offer "fee reimbursement model" for students and faculty members of Public Sector universities on a first come first serve basis. After paying a registration Rs.4000, students and faculty members will be able to access course on a single license. Once they have completed at least three courses and got their certificates, the registration fee will be reimbursed to them.

This programme is also open for physically and mentally impaired students of the Public Sector Universities. A limited number of "free of cost licenses" will be distributed among students on first come, first serve basis.

Those students currently enrolled in 16-year education programmes in all Public and private universities and above are eligible to apply for these courses. Faculty members of these universities are also eligible. They can contact university focal persons for more details and can download the disclaimer form from "Downloads https://dlsel.hec.gov.pk/site/downloads".