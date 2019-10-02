UrduPoint.com
Nursing Examinations Under University Of Peshawar To Be Held In December

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:18 PM

The BA, BSc Nursing (Part-I & II) Supplementary Examination under University of Peshawar is schedule to be held in the month of December, 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The BA, BSc Nursing (Part-I & II) Supplementary Examination under University of Peshawar is schedule to be held in the month of December, 2019.

All those who appeared earlier but placed in compartment (one or two papers) are advised to submit their Examination Admission Forms (complete in all respect) in the Examination Section University of Peshawar with normal fee upto October 21, 2019, with late fee upto November 5, with double fee upto November 20, and with triple fee upto November30 Rs.450/- per practical to be deposited in addition to the prescribed fee (where applicable).

DMCs, of private candidates (with the exception of those having dues, shortage of documents or fines etc) will be dispatched at their respective addresses, whereas regular and late college students can obtain their DMCs from their respective colleges institutions.

Further, those candidates who are eligible for rechecking and retotalling may apply for the same within 21 days of the declaration of result.

It was notified by Controller of Examinations University of Peshawar here on Wednesday.

