NUST Ascends 17 Positions To World #400 In QS World University Rankings 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 04:17 PM

NUST ascends 17 positions to World #400 in QS World University Rankings 2020

Continuing its upward trajectory in the world university rankings, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has been ranked #400 in the world by the prestigious UK-based ranking agency Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), in its 2020 rankings, released on June 19, 2019. NUST has been featured in several categories of the QS Ranking since 2007

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th June, 2019) Continuing its upward trajectory in the world university rankings, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has been ranked #400 in the world by the prestigious UK-based ranking agency Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), in its 2020 rankings, released on June 19, 2019.

NUST has been featured in several categories of the QS Ranking since 2007. NUST has ascended 128 positions in the world ranking during the last 3 years, and 17 positions since last year, which is indeed a meritorious accomplishment.

NUST is one of the only two Pakistani universities to achieve the honour of being in the world’s top 400 elite universities.

QS ranks universities both at world and regional level, besides other ranking categories, such as subject rankings and young universities rankings.

The QS university rankings are carried out on the basis of teaching & research quality, academic/employer reputation, citations per paper, papers per faculty and internationalisation measures taken by the university.

NUST’s improved scores in academic reputation, citations per faculty, faculty/student ratio, and international students have helped further consolidate its position this year.

Your Thoughts and Comments

