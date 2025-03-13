NUST Climbs to #127 in Engineering and Technology in QS Subject Rankings 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has achieved another milestone in global rankings, securing the 127th position in Engineering and Technology in the QS Subject Rankings 2025.

This marks a 17-position jump from last year, reinforcing NUST’s reputation as a premier institution for quality higher education and research.

For the first time, NUST has ranked among the top 200 universities worldwide in four subjects including Computer Science, Mathematics, Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering.

In addition, the university has improved its standing in 11 subject areas, while maintaining its previous ranking in five others.

NUST has also made remarkable strides in Natural Sciences, moving 72 places up to #322 globally, and in Social Sciences and Management, where it has advanced 39 positions to #361.

These improvements reflect NUST’s growing impact in diverse academic fields.

Furthermore, with the inclusion of Architecture/Built Environment in the rankings for the first time, NUST now has at least one subject ranked in all five broad disciplines, underscoring its academic excellence across multiple domains.

This latest achievement highlights NUST’s commitment to excellence in higher education and research, strengthening its global standing as a leading university in emerging and diverse academic areas.