NUST Conferred “CSR Award For Social Impact & Sustainability”

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 11:16 AM

NUST conferred “CSR Award for Social Impact & Sustainability”

In recognition of its profound Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts and initiatives, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has been conferred the “CSR Award for Social Impact & Sustainability” by the National Forum for Environment & Health (NFEH)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021) In recognition of its profound Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts and initiatives, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has been conferred the “CSR Award for Social Impact & Sustainability” by the National Forum for Environment & Health (NFEH). The 13th International CSR Summit 2021 was held at the Serena Hotel. Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation & Social Protection, honoured the occasion as chief guest and presented the CSR awards to representatives of the industry and corporate community.

The event also featured an expert panel discussion on “CSR Governance, Implementation and Outcomes,” which was chaired by Mr Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Science & Technology. In addition to extending financial assistance to deserving students, NUST strives to ensure inclusive learning environment for brilliant minds from across Pakistan.

The NUST Balochistan Campus (NBC) is a commendable addition to the existing network of the university’s campuses in all provinces of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, NUST and NFEH entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to formalise the long-standing bilateral partnership between the two organisations. The MoU was signed at NUST main campus here on February 26, 2021. At the ceremony, Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, and Mr Naeem Qureshi, President NFEH, expressed their resolve to collectively contribute to nation-building initiatives. Prominent among others present at the occasion were Mr Anis H Younus, President CSR Club Pakistan, and some notable members from the corporate sector. A guided tour of the campus was also arranged for the guests, including National Science & Technology Park (NSTP) and N-ovative Health Technologies (NHT).

More Stories From Education

