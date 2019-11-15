UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NUST Crosses “500 Patents Filed And 100 Patents Awarded” Mark

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 06:12 PM

NUST crosses “500 patents filed and 100 patents awarded” mark

Riding the wave of successive accomplishments and drifting towards financial sustainability, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has gotten yet another jump on its peers by being the first Pakistani university to cross the figure of 500 filed and 100 awarded patents – NUST stands aloft with its intellectual property soaring high in numbers with 501 patents filed and 109 awarded

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019) Riding the wave of successive accomplishments and drifting towards financial sustainability, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has gotten yet another jump on its peers by being the first Pakistani university to cross the figure of 500 filed and 100 awarded patents – NUST stands aloft with its intellectual property soaring high in numbers with 501 patents filed and 109 awarded.

NUST has also been spearheading the transfer of university R&D and new technologies to the industry, virtually joining the league of 4th generation HEIs the world over. Since 2018, NUST has transferred 5 technologies with 12 Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) to industries in domains including Health, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, etc.

The transfer of these IPRs has not only geared up indigenous manufacturing in the country but also facilitated import substitution and savings to the national exchequer, as well as availability of products to Pakistani consumers at much lower prices than imported ones.

It also merits mention that apart from becoming a permanent stream of revenue generation for inventors and the university, the growing number of awarded patents has contributed to NUST’s enhanced standing among the global varsities as well as improving Pakistan’s innovation index.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Import 2018 National University From Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan has set on journey to prosperity after s ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ships Moawin & Aslatvisit Port Casab ..

9 minutes ago

Infinix S5, Is it Worth All Your Attention?

15 minutes ago

Pakistan plans million hectares under Better Cotto ..

44 seconds ago

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University to conduct entry ..

46 seconds ago

Iran Raises Prices for Gasoline, Introduces Quotas ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.