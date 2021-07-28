NUST-developed assistive technologies displayed at Pakistan’s 1st Technology for Inclusion Summit

National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) in collaboration with Pak-Everbright Development Organisation (PEDO) held Technology for Inclusion Summit 2021, a first for the country, at the university’s main campus here on Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th July, 2021) National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) in collaboration with Pak-Everbright Development Organisation (PEDO) held Technology for Inclusion Summit 2021, a first for the country, at the university’s main campus here on Tuesday. The prime objective of the summit was to bring together and connect users, manufacturers, researchers and other relevant stakeholders in the domain of assistive technologies. The event also proffered an opportunity for NUST to closely engage with the industry and display its assistive technologies for potential deployment and commercialisation.

The chief guest, Ms Kanwal Shauzab, MNA & Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, commended the efforts of NUST in bringing industry and users together under the umbrella of 1st Technology Inclusion Summit of Pakistan. She added that these extensive and informative sessions could help us in achieving the goal of sustainable and inclusive development of Pakistan, where we can empower and engage people without any discrimination.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Dr Rizwan Riaz, NUST Pro-Rector Research, Innovation & Commercialisation, emphasised that the university takes its social responsibility very seriously and has aligned all its core functions – from governance and academics to research – to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Most significantly, he maintained, NUST has been proactively engaged in developing innovative technologies and devices to address the challenges of differently abled people, adding NUST has successfully conducted several projects in the field of Biomedical Sciences, Neurosciences and Prosthetics, Robotics, and Artificial Intelligence. He further said that all these solutions have been indigenously developed by NUST researchers, which are cost effective and thus bringing such assistive devices within the purchasing power of a common man.

Mr Shahab ud Din, CEO, Pak Everbright Development Organization (PEDO), enlightened the occasion with his life long struggle and difficulties being faced throughout these due to disability. He also the stressed the need for developing cost-effective assistive technologies in the country. He also extolled NUST for organising this summit and making these devices accessible for general masses.

The guests later visited the stalls where some of the NUST-developed assistive technologies were displayed at the occasion, including EKKO - Wave Therapeutic Device, Humanoid Robot Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Therapy System, RISE Intelligent WheelChair, Intelligent Prosthetic Hand, Myobionics Prosthetic Grippers, Recliner Bed, etc.