NUST Faculty Wins 7th FPCCI Achievement Award

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 04:14 PM

NUST faculty wins 7th FPCCI Achievement Award

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has awarded the 7th FPCCI Achievement Award to NUST faculty member Mr Saheeb Ahmed Kayani, serving as Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (CEME)

Islamabad (Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019) The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has awarded the 7th FPCCI Achievement Award to NUST faculty member Mr Saheeb Ahmed Kayani, serving as Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (CEME).

The award was presented to Mr Kayani by the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, at a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad, on July 25, 2019. The faculty member has received the award in the category of Scientific and Industrial Research for the indigenous development of fleshing and shaving blades used in the leather goods manufacturing industry of Pakistan.

The intellectual and commercial rights of these blades have been licensed to a national industry in 2018 by NUST through signing of Pakistan’s first academia-industry IP licensing agreement.

The production of leather fleshing and shaving blades has commenced and the blades are currently being used by different tanneries for leather production for local and international markets.

In addition to these blades, NUST has licenced 3 other technologies to the industry, thus contributing towards the knowledge economy of Pakistan.

