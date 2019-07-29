NUST faculty wins 7th FPCCI Achievement Award

Islamabad (Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019) The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has awarded the 7th FPCCI Achievement Award to NUST faculty member Mr Saheeb Ahmed Kayani, serving as Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (CEME).

The award was presented to Mr Kayani by the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, at a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad, on July 25, 2019. The faculty member has received the award in the category of Scientific and Industrial Research for the indigenous development of fleshing and shaving blades used in the leather goods manufacturing industry of Pakistan.