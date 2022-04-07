UrduPoint.com

NUST Features Prominently In QS Subject Rankings 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2022 | 02:00 PM

NUST features prominently in QS Subject Rankings 2022

Forging ahead with its legacy of academic and research excellence, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) Pakistan, has maintained its upward trajectory amongst world universities, while standing first in Pakistan across seven subject areas as per Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Subject Rankings 2022

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022) Forging ahead with its legacy of academic and research excellence, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) Pakistan, has maintained its upward trajectory amongst world universities, while standing first in Pakistan across seven subject areas as per Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Subject Rankings 2022. These seven subject areas include Electrical & Electronics Engineering; Computer Science; Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering; Chemical Engineering; Civil & Structural Engineering; Mathematics; and Material Science. Besides, NUST has also featured amongst the world’s elite institutions in 12 out of 51 subjects as compared to the last year when it featured in 9 subjects.

In the broad category of Engineering & Technology, the university has also retained #1 position in Pakistan for the 6thconsecutive year, while improving 35 positions globally from #214 to #179 in last one year.

In addition, NUST has ranked for the first time in the subjects of Civil & Structural Engineering, Material Science and Environmental Sciences. The university has also made significant progress in the broad categories of Natural Sciences, Social Sciences & Management, and Life Sciences & Medicine.

It also merits mention that NUST currently stands at 358th in the World University Rankings, 74th in Asia University Rankings and 41st in Young University Rankings, besides being number 1 in Pakistan in all above-mentioned categories. As a comprehensive university, NUST characteristically focuses on an array of disciplines viz., Engineering, Information Technology (IT), Applied Biosciences, Management Sciences, Social Sciences etc., while ensuring quality at various tiers of higher education in line with the university's vision to develop as a progressive fourth generation university.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Education Young Progress National University All From Asia

Recent Stories

Int'l Day of Human Space Flight to be marked on Ap ..

Int'l Day of Human Space Flight to be marked on April 12

7 minutes ago
 Le Drian Decides to Summon Russian Ambassador on T ..

Le Drian Decides to Summon Russian Ambassador on Thursday Over Situation in Buch ..

9 minutes ago
 Turkey Hands Over Khashoggi Murder Case to Saudi A ..

Turkey Hands Over Khashoggi Murder Case to Saudi Arabia - Reports

9 minutes ago
 One dacoit held in injured condition, two escaped

One dacoit held in injured condition, two escaped

9 minutes ago
 Full EU Ban on Imports of Russian Coal to Be Delay ..

Full EU Ban on Imports of Russian Coal to Be Delayed Until Mid-August - Reports

11 minutes ago
 Japan Plans to Release 15Mln Oil Barrels From Rese ..

Japan Plans to Release 15Mln Oil Barrels From Reserves in Coordination With IEA ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.