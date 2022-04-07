NUST features prominently in QS Subject Rankings 2022

Forging ahead with its legacy of academic and research excellence, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) Pakistan, has maintained its upward trajectory amongst world universities, while standing first in Pakistan across seven subject areas as per Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Subject Rankings 2022

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022) Forging ahead with its legacy of academic and research excellence, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) Pakistan, has maintained its upward trajectory amongst world universities, while standing first in Pakistan across seven subject areas as per Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Subject Rankings 2022. These seven subject areas include Electrical & Electronics Engineering; Computer Science; Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering; Chemical Engineering; Civil & Structural Engineering; Mathematics; and Material Science. Besides, NUST has also featured amongst the world’s elite institutions in 12 out of 51 subjects as compared to the last year when it featured in 9 subjects.

In the broad category of Engineering & Technology, the university has also retained #1 position in Pakistan for the 6thconsecutive year, while improving 35 positions globally from #214 to #179 in last one year.

In addition, NUST has ranked for the first time in the subjects of Civil & Structural Engineering, Material Science and Environmental Sciences. The university has also made significant progress in the broad categories of Natural Sciences, Social Sciences & Management, and Life Sciences & Medicine.

It also merits mention that NUST currently stands at 358th in the World University Rankings, 74th in Asia University Rankings and 41st in Young University Rankings, besides being number 1 in Pakistan in all above-mentioned categories. As a comprehensive university, NUST characteristically focuses on an array of disciplines viz., Engineering, Information Technology (IT), Applied Biosciences, Management Sciences, Social Sciences etc., while ensuring quality at various tiers of higher education in line with the university's vision to develop as a progressive fourth generation university.