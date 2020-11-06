NUST' Global Virtual Job Fair to be held in Nov

NUST Placement Office (NPO) will arrange a 'Global Virtual Job Fair' in collaboration with Women Engineers Pakistan and the World Bank South Asia WePOWER Network in the month of November

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ):NUST Placement Office (NPO) will arrange a 'Global Virtual Job Fair' in collaboration with Women Engineers Pakistan and the World Bank South Asia WePOWER Network in the month of November.

According to NPO, this virtual job fair will be held from November 20-21 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm (Pakistan Time).

This year with the drastic impact of COVID-19 in every sector, the Pakistani workforce has been facing unprecedented challenges.

As an innovative solution, National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has joined forces as Academic and Outreach Partners with Women Engineers Pakistan and the World Bank South Asia WePOWER Network, along with other communities to help organize Pakistan's largest virtual job fair with a mission to help connect employers and job seekers with digital ease.

This event is completely free of cost, and features some of the biggest companies in Pakistani science, technology, engineering and energy fields.

The aspiring participants can get detailed information about the event through NUST Placement Portal.

Considering the lapse in hiring and internships this year, NUST also encourage the students to take part in STEM Forward Pre-Event Professional Development Workshops as well.

The three pre-event workshops are being arranged for the aspiring students who intend to attend the virtual job fair and apply for the employment opportunity.

The first STEM Forward 2020 workshop titled "Skills of the Future and the Future of Work" will be held on November 12 while the second workshop titled "Building Effective Communication Skills for Workplace" will be arranged on November 13.

The third workshop titled "CV Writing for STEM Fields) will be held on November 14.

These workshops will serve as impetus to prepare the graduates to exhibit their skills and potential in better way while applying for a job.