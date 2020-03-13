UrduPoint.com
NUST Holds First Job Fair At Multan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 04:32 PM

NUST holds First Job Fair at Multan

National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) held its first ever Job Fair in Multan, presenting its dynamic graduates to employers from around the City of Saints, and adjacent towns and cities including Vehari and Rahim Yar Khan

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020) National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) held its first ever Job Fair in Multan, presenting its dynamic graduates to employers from around the City of Saints, and adjacent towns and cities including Vehari and Rahim Yar Khan.

Representatives from over 30 industries showed up at the event held at Multan Industrial Estate, to pick and choose from amongst soon-to-be graduates in the disciplines of Chemical Engineering, Materials Engineering and Applied Biosciences.

The event was inaugurated by Mr Sheikh Fazal Elahi, President Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industries (MCCI), who lauded NUST initiative of holding the job fair in Multan for the very first time, hoping that the event would become a regular annual feature.

NUST Pro-Rector Research, Innovation & Commercialisation (RIC) Dr Nassar Ikraam was also present at the occasion amongst other distinguished guests from the industry.

