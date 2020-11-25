The NUST Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS) organised a roundtable/ webinar on “Pakistan's Tourism Potential,” here at the university’s main campus on Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th November, 2020) The NUST Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS) organised a roundtable/ webinar on “Pakistan's Tourism Potential,” here at the university’s main campus on Tuesday. The event brought to the fore the crucial propellers of strength and harmony in the tourism sector of Pakistan. A distinctive factor was the pursuit of discovering connections of our local approaches and experiences with the world-class Turkish ideals of tourism advancement.

The keynote addresses were delivered by two eminent personalities – Mr Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Human Resource Development, and Chairman National Tourism Coordination Board; and His Excellency İhsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Pakistan. The event was chaired by Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST & Patron NIPS, and was moderated by Mr Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana, President Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan. The speakers included Mr Kamran Lashari, Director General Walled City of Lahore; and Mr Ali Naqi Hamdani, Director at Landmark Pakistan.

In his welcome remarks, Rector NUST said that in the contemporary world, tourism forms an essential component both of national and regional growth and development frameworks. He was of the view that although COVID-19 has hit global tourism, it is heartening to see the Government taking keen interest in tapping the potential of the industry. He also highlighted NUST’s contribution in promoting educational tourism under its flagship NUST Internship Programme for International Students (NIPIS).

Mr Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari expressed that the development of tourism industry is one of the top priorities of the Government.

He said that concerted efforts are being made to showcase Pakistan as the land of peace and splendour. Fresh initiatives, such as the launch of “Brand Pakistan,” consist of brand identity development and an e-portal for a one-click overview of our tourist sites. He also elaborated upon his plans in this regard. He extended gratitude to the Pakistani diaspora for their valued contribution in this regard.

H.E. İhsan Mustafa Yurdakul highlighted the value of Pakistan-Turkey unconditional support for each other, which, he maintained, provided a perfect case for the improvement of tourism-based interaction between the two friendly countries. Mr Kamran Lashari laid emphasis on preserving the cultural heritage of Pakistan along with the values of tolerance and open-mindedness, and on promoting tourism by packaging and presenting this treasure to the world. Mr Ali Naqi Hamdani spoke on the role of digital media in tourism in Pakistan. He posited that to promote tourism it will be pertinent to support industries and provide vital segments of economy with strong local and global linkages.

President Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Kaleem Saadat, Chairman PIA Air Marshal (Retd) Arshad Malik, CEO Serena Hotels South & Central Asia Mr Aziz Boolani, President Alpine Club Mr Abu Zafar Sadiq, Founder of Hunerkada and former DG PNCA Mr Jamal Shah, and former Chairman of Lok Virsa Mr Uxi Mufti were in attendance.

The event was attended by senior officials from the Tourism Departments of Balochistan, KPK, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, senior office-holders of the Pakistan Association of Tour Operators (PATO), tourism experts, media persons, scholars, and NUST faculty and students.