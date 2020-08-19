UrduPoint.com
NUST Honours Its Philanthropic Partners

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:25 PM

NUST honours its philanthropic partners

With a view to recognising the philanthropic contributions of its partners in the realms of student support, capacity enhancement and infrastructural development, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) held the Annual Donor Appreciation Event on August 18, 2020

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020) With a view to recognising the philanthropic contributions of its partners in the realms of student support, capacity enhancement and infrastructural development, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) held the Annual Donor Appreciation Event on August 18, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held virtually and was attended by NUST’s esteemed partners from across the globe. The welcome address by Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST, was followed by a detailed presentation by Director NUST University Advancement Office (UAO), highlighting NUST’s academic and research ecosystem, and the impact it has created with the continuing support of the university’s partnering individuals and organisations. Mr Najeeb Ghauri, a NUST Trust Fund Trustee and business veteran from the USA; Mr Toaha Qureshi, OBE and Mr Raheel Nawaz, Trustees NUST Trust Foundation UK; Dr Asad Roomi, President Doctors Group, KSA; and many other esteemed partners shared their thoughts, and praised the nation-building efforts of NUST. Notable attendees included Her Excellency Reem Bin Karam, Director- NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, Sharjah, CEOs of multinational and national organisations, dignitaries, Presidents of the Business Chambers, alumni, and programme beneficiaries.

Through its initiatives like NUST Endowment for Educational Development (NEED), NUST has been creating discernible positive impact on the society by enabling the brightest minds of the country to receive world-class education irrespective of their financial limitations. As many as 61 percent students at NUST hail from middle or lower middle income social strata, and need some kind of support to realise their educational aspirations. Over the last four years, NUST has expanded the support network through collaborations with independent philanthropists and organisation’s corporate social responsibility portfolio, and has collaborated on various development endeavours with the help of 769 cause partners from 12 countries.

The participants vowed not only to continue with their current support, but also to take it to a greater number of deserving students across the length and breadth of the country. They also appreciated NUST for managing the initiative efficiently and transparently.

