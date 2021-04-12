UrduPoint.com
NUST Inks MoU With Ministry Of Railways

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 04:32 PM

With a view to facilitating Ministry of Railways in hiring human resources from the National University of Science & Technology (NUST) through Tech Valley Pvt Ltd, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the three organisations at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Railways here on Monday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th April, 2021) With a view to facilitating Ministry of Railways in hiring human resources from the National University of Science & Technology (NUST) through Tech Valley Pvt Ltd, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the three organisations at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Railways here on Monday. Federal Minister for Railways Mr Azam Khan Swati graced the ceremony with his presence.

NUST Pro-Rector Research Innovation & Commercialisation, Dr Rizwan Riaz; Advisor to Minister for Railways, Mr Abdul Rasheed Khan; and Chief Executive Officer Tech Valley, Mr Umar Farooq signed the MoU at the occasion. As part of the agreement, Pakistan Railways and Tech Valley will offer jobs for NUST graduates, as and when vacancies are announced or created in the relevant departments, besides playing their role in the conduct of NUST’s recruitment drives, job fairs, seminars, workshops, trainings, etc.

The tripartite agreement also underlines close liaison amongst the organisations to undertake joint research projects and consultancies in future to help address key issues facing the ministry.

In his remarks, the Federal Minister said that strong industry-academia linkages are crucial to providing jobs to graduates and internship opportunities to students to get hands-on experience in their respective fields. He also emphasised the need to engage more young graduates in public sector organisations, which, he hoped, would bode well for the performance of government organisations. Pro-Rector NUST highlighted that this is just a beginning of a long-term mutually beneficial cooperation between the organisations as NUST has a lot to offer to the partnering organisations through its technical expertise, state-of-the-art infrastructure and, most of all, its highly capable faculty and students.

