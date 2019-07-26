NUST Internship Programme for International Students (NIPIS ’19) concludes

The closing ceremony of NUST Internship Programme for International Students (NIPIS ’19) took place at the university’s main campus here on Friday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019) The closing ceremony of NUST Internship Programme for International Students (NIPIS ’19) took place at the university’s main campus here on Friday.

In total, 51 foreign interns from 26 countries attended the internship at NUST, including those from International Association for the Exchange of Students for Technical Experience (IAESTE), and Association for the International Exchange of Students in Economics & Commerce (AIESEC).

These students hail from Austria, China, Egypt, France, Poland, Turkey and 20 other countries. Students from universities of many countries avail internships on reciprocal basis every year under IAESTE and AIESEC.

The aim of these internship programmes is to provide a high-quality experience across many domains to international students, by not only reinforcing their academic and professional learning, but also giving them a taste of our culture, values and life at NUST.

The interns were given internships at NUST’s constituent Schools and Colleges in the fields of Accounting, Architecture & Design, Business Administration, Computer Sciences, Economics, Engineering, Environment & Sustainability, Human Resource Management, Marketing, Mathematics, Biotechnology, Psychology, Physics, Chemistry, Transportation and Geographical Information System.

During their stay at NUST, these students visited notable industries like ICI Pakistan (Khewra) and Kohinoor Textile Mills (Rawalpindi). They were also taken to tourist locations in Islamabad, Taxila and Lahore to give them exposure to Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST, congratulated the participants of the NIPIS programme on successful completion of their internship. Highlighting NUST’s coveted position among the world’s elite Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), he encouraged the participants of the NIPIS, IAESTE and AIESEC programmes to join NUST for their MS and PhD studies in any of the programmes being offered in an array of disciplines.