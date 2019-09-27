NUST Nominated as Cohort for Millennium Fellows for 2019

Out of 1,209 campuses across 135 nations, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), Pakistan, has been nominated as Cohort of Millennium Fellows for 2019, by the Millennium Campus Network (MCN), Boston-based global non-profit convening and training social impact leaders

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) Out of 1,209 campuses across 135 nations, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), Pakistan, has been nominated as Cohort of Millennium Fellows for 2019, by the Millennium Campus Network (MCN), Boston-based global non-profit convening and training social impact leaders.

Through the Millennium Fellowship, global campaigns and conferences, MCN helps young leaders find their voice and own their power for social impact on campus and in community. MCN and the United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI) present the Millennium Fellowship – a semester-long leadership development programme for selected campuses worldwide, convening, challenging, and celebrating student leadership that advances the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Other cohorts of Millennium Fellows include prestigious universities like Cornell, Georgia Tech, Arizona State University and Kings College London. NUST's academic, research and operational alignment with SDGs and its efforts to become a fully SDG-engaged university are intensifying with time, with the entire human resource being fully committed towards this goal.

Efforts are bearing fruit as NUST becomes part of several SDG-focused networks and builds international partnerships with institutions working towards the same end. NUST’s nomination by MCN is a testimony to its growing engagement with SDGs.

This year, 16 students from NUST have been selected as Millennium Fellows, advocating 6 community service projects, including Bhook (Hunger), Darakshan, Filler Up, Gender Equality, Recycled Road and Street School.

The group will be led by 2 Campus Directors, from within the 16 Millennium Fellows. The Millennium Fellows will attend remote training sessions arranged by MCN, advocate for the causes/community service projects committed to localising the SDGs and building communities.

At the end of the Fellowship in December 2019, the Fellows will receive certificates of recognition from MCN and UNAI. And NUST, being the Cohort for Millennium Fellows, will receive international recognition for its contribution towards SDGs localisation and societal impact, as UNAI will be engaged in publicising the Fellowship Programme through its global network.