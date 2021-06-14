UrduPoint.com
NUST Professional Development Centre (PDC) Inks MoU With TechValley To Bring Google Cloud Trainings To Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:05 PM

NUST Professional Development Centre (PDC) inks MoU with TechValley to bring Google Cloud trainings to Pakistan

In order to facilitate Google Cloud trainings for NUST students and industry leaders and professionals from diverse fields, NUST Professional Development Centre (PDC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TechValley at NUST main campus here on Monday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th April, 2021) In order to facilitate Google Cloud trainings for NUST students and industry leaders and professionals from diverse fields, NUST Professional Development Centre (PDC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TechValley at NUST main campus here on Monday. The agreement was signed by NUST Pro-Rector Research, Innovation & Commercialisation, Dr Rizwan Riaz, and CEO TechValley, Mr Umar Farooq. Rector NUST Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari also graced the ceremony with his presence, while Head of Managed Services Providers Google, Mr Sean Lim, joined the session through a video link.

Later, Federal Minister for Science & Technology Mr Shibli Faraz also had an online meeting with the teams of TechValley, Google and NUST PDC, and commended NUST and TechValley for signing the MoU, adding that it is a step ahead towards Digital Pakistan.

Under the MoU, NUST PDC and TechValley will jointly work to design and deliver latest Google Cloud technologies in NUST labs and provide trainings through NUST PDC to utilise Cloud technologies for the use of AI and Data Analytics. The training programmes will be based on a series of workshops and will have Google certified trainers with industry experience.

