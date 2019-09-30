UrduPoint.com
NUST Ranked 400 In QS World University Rankings 2020 & Ranked No 1 In Pakistan For Partnership With Employers In QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:18 PM

NUST Ranked 400 in QS World University Rankings 2020 & Ranked No 1 in Pakistan for Partnership with employers in QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020

Continuing its upward trajectory in the world university rankings, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has been ranked #400 in the world by the prestigious UK-based ranking agency Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), in its 2020 rankings, NUST has been featured in several categories of the QS Ranking since 2007

NUST ascends 17 positions from last year, which is indeed a meritorious accomplishment. QS ranks universities both at world and regional level, besides other ranking categories, such as subject rankings and young universities rankings.

NUST’s improved scores in academic reputation, citations per faculty, faculty/student ratio, and international students have helped further consolidate its position this year.


Adding another feather to its cap, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has ranked amongst 301-500 world universities, as per the 2020 Graduate Employability Rankings issued by QS – the world’s renowned ranking agency. The Graduate Employability Rankings seek to compare the employability outcomes of higher education institutions across the world. This year, as many as 758 institutions were included for evaluation, comprising a 15% increase in the number of institutions from last year. In these latest rankings, NUST has been ranked No. 1 in Pakistan for "Partnerships with Employers.”

