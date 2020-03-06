NUST ranked among Top 200 world varsities in “Computer Science & Information Systems,” Top 300 in “Engineering & Technology” of-foo.html

UrduPoint.com
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020) Building upon its impeccable reputation globally as a quality Higher Education Institution (HEI) with a strong academic and R&D base, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has unlocked yet another crowning achievement in world rankings – NUST has not only retained its No. 1 position in Pakistan in the discipline of Engineering & Technology, but also moved up 61 positions since last year, becoming the only Pakistani university in top 300 world universities in Engineering & Technology, as per Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Subject Rankings 2020 released the other day. NUST has also been ranked for the first time in two other disciplines – these include Natural Sciences and Social Sciences & Management, becoming the only Pakistani university to have been ranked in 3 out of 5 disciplines of QS Subject Rankings.

As per the 2020 rankings, NUST is among the top 200 world universities in the subject of Computer Science & Information Systems (CS&IS), becoming the first and only Pakistani university to make it to the top 200 in this subject. It is also featured prominently in 7 other subjects, namely Electrical & Electronics Engineering; Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering; Chemical Engineering; Physics & Astronomy; Mathematics; Chemistry; and Business & Management.

NUST has made its first-ever appearance in the subject of Chemical Engineering, and is ranked No.1 in Pakistan in this subject. It has also made an inaugural entry in ranking for the subject of Chemistry. It merits special mention that Chemical Engineering and Chemistry as subjects and “Social Sciences & Management” and “Natural Sciences” as disciplines are relatively new areas at NUST, and to be ranked in them a few years after their commencement is indeed a matter of pride for the university and for Pakistan. NUST’s School of Natural Sciences (SNS) and School of Social Sciences & Humanities (S3H) are fairly new Schools, and within a short period of time they are among the top 2 in Pakistan.

NUST has maintained its No. 1 position in Pakistan in CS&IS, Electrical & Electronic Engineering and in Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering for the past 3 years consecutively.

SUMMARY OF QS SUBJECTS RANKINGS 2020 – NUST

DISCIPLINES AND SUBJECTS

RANK

POSITION IN PAKISTAN

REMARKS

I: ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY

260

1st

Up by 61 points – only Pakistani university in top 300

1.

Engineering -Electrical & Electronics

201-250

1st

Improved – only Pakistani university in top 250

2. Computer Science & Information Systems

151-200

1st

Improved – only Pakistani university in top 200

3. Engineering - Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing

301-350

1st

Improved – now in top 350 universities

4. Engineering – Chemical

301-350

1st

Ranked first time – in top 350 universities

II: NATURAL SCIENCES

451-500

2nd

Ranked first time – in top 500 universities

1. Physics & Astronomy

351-400

2nd

Maintained position

2. Mathematics

301-350

2nd

Maintained position

3. Chemistry

501-550

5th

Ranked first time

III: SOCIAL SCIENCES & MANAGEMENT

451-500

2nd

Ranked first time – in top 500 universities

1. Business & Management

301-350

2nd

Improved – now in top 350 universities

Your Thoughts and Comments

