NUST Ranked Pakistan’s Top University In Key Disciplines, Makes Global Strides In THE Rankings 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 07:55 PM

Building on its reputation as a world-class higher education institution, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has been ranked first in Pakistan in the three major disciplines of Social Sciences, Computer Science, and Business and Economics, apart from making significant headway in its global standing, as per the Times Higher Education (THE) Subject Rankings 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025)

NUST now proudly stands among the top 400 world universities in Computer Science, maintaining its #1 spot in Pakistan for the second consecutive year. In the field of Business and Economics, NUST has seen a remarkable rise, ascending from the 401–500 band to the 301–400 band internationally, while also claiming the #1 position, improving from the 3rd last year.

Continuing with its upward trajectory in Social Sciences, NUST is now ranked in the 401–500 band globally, advancing from the 501–600 band in 2024, and now stands as Pakistan’s top institution in this discipline.

In the Physical Sciences category, NUST now stands in the 401 500 band worldwide, up from 501–600 in 2024. NUST’s steady progress in these rankings is a testament to its unwavering commitment to academic rigor, innovative research, and scholarly contributions across diverse fields.

The university’s pursuit of excellence continues to be reflected in its global standing, reaffirming its mission to drive impactful advancements in education, technology, and societal development.

