NUST researchers ranked among Top 2% in the world

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th December, 2021) As many as nine researchers from the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) have risen to prominence by standing among world’s Top 2% research luminaries from among 100,000 top-of-the-line researchers in 2021.

The data for ranking is compiled by Stanford University’s Prof John PA Loannidis and his team, and published by Elsevier. The researchers are ranked based on a composite index factoring in several bibliometrics, including citations, hirsch-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions, etc. The nine researchers are from six different institutions of NUST and seven different disciplines, including Telecommunications, Signal Processing, Materials, Chemical, Bio-medical, Computer Science and Mathematical Methods in Fluid Mechanics. The researchers are Dr Noreen Sher Akbar, Dr Meraj Mustafa Hashmi, Dr Salman Raza Naqvi, Dr Muhammad Usman Akram, Dr Adeeb Shehzad, Dr Muhammad Ishaq, Dr Iftikhar Hussain Gul, Dr Abdul Ghafoor, and Dr Farooq Ahmed Tahir.

The number of researchers from NUST featuring among the Top 2% of the world’s top-ranked researchers has steadily increased over the past three years, with eight and three faculty members making to the list published in 2020 and 2019, respectively. This speaks volumes of the conducive environment NUST affords in order for knowledge seekers and creators to make a difference in these epoch-making times.

Since its inception in general and last few years in particular, NUST has consistently made headway in its R&D pursuits, bolstering its way to the top in Pakistan, and building the nation through transformative higher education. NUST is currently ranked #358 in the world, #74 in Asia and #1 in Pakistan, as per QS University Rankings 2022.