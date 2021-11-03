UrduPoint.com

NUST Retains No. 1 Position Among Pakistani HEIs; Ascends 2 Positions To Stand At #74 In Asia

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 03:47 PM

NUST retains No. 1 position among Pakistani HEIs; ascends 2 positions to stand at #74 in Asia

Staying on its upward trajectory among Asian universities, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has retained its No. 1 position among the Pakistani Higher Education Institutions for the 5th year on the trot, as per QS Asia University Rankings 2022

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021) Staying on its upward trajectory among Asian universities, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has retained its No. 1 position among the Pakistani Higher Education Institutions for the 5th year on the trot, as per QS Asia University Rankings 2022. NUST has ascended 2 positions from the last year’s ranking of #76, thereby landing amongst the top 11% universities in Asia. In addition, the university has taken a leap of 17 positions in the last five years, from #91 in the 2018 Asian rankings, to the present position of #74 in the 2022 rankings, which is the fastest elevation by any Pakistani university during this period.

As many as 687 Asian universities are ranked in the latest edition of Asian Rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds, one of the most widely cited and prestigious university ranking agencies in the world. QS rankings are carried out based on academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citation per paper, paper per faculty, staff with PhD, and internationalisation. It also merits mention that NUST is among the top 400 global universities, as per QS World University Rankings 2022 announced earlier this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Education 2018 National University From Top Asia

Recent Stories

UAE provides AED36.7 million to Turkey to reconstr ..

UAE provides AED36.7 million to Turkey to reconstruct areas affected by floods, ..

51 minutes ago
 Greece Urges to Mitigate Climate Change Effects on ..

Greece Urges to Mitigate Climate Change Effects on Cultural Heritage at COP26

44 minutes ago
 Putin Briefed About Patrushev's Meeting With CIA C ..

Putin Briefed About Patrushev's Meeting With CIA Chief - Kremlin

45 minutes ago
 Australian Gov't Lawyers Say Decision to Frack Bee ..

Australian Gov't Lawyers Say Decision to Frack Beetaloo Basin 'Regrettable'

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan nears completing FATF's 'toughest' action ..

Pakistan nears completing FATF's 'toughest' action plans: Hammad Azhar

48 minutes ago
 Death toll climbs to 22 in Lagos high-rise collaps ..

Death toll climbs to 22 in Lagos high-rise collapse

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.