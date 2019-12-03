NUST School of Electric Engineering awards 302 degrees at 12th convocation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ):As many as 302 students of NUST School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (SEECS) were awarded degrees at the 12th convocation held on Tuesday.

The chief guest, Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST, awarded Bachelors degrees to 302 students in the fields of Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, and Computer Science.

Graduates receiving gold medal for standing best in academics included Muhammad Umar (BEE, Batch 2015), Syeda Urooj Fatima (BESE, Batch 2015) and Mohammad Uzair (BSCS, Batch 2015), said a press release.

In his convocation address, the Rector congratulated the students and their proud parents, and lauded the determined efforts of Principal SEECS, Dr Syed Muhammad Hassan Zaidi, faculty and staff, in making the School one of the best amongst all NUST institutions.

He encouraged the young graduates to live up to the values inculcated by their alma mater and, in so doing, transcend themselves as human beings.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Principal briefly touched upon the achievements and the enriching research culture at SEECS.