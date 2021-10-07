UrduPoint.com

NUST Set To Exhibit Research Excellence In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 03:45 PM

NUST set to exhibit research excellence in Karachi

National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) is all set to showcase its impactful R&D portfolio at DHA Golf & Country Club on October 8, 2021

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021) National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) is all set to showcase its impactful R&D portfolio at DHA Golf & Country Club on October 8, 2021. The event is an effort to exhibit the ongoing innovations and development of technologies at NUST institutions across seven campuses in five major cities of Pakistan. The project displays cater to as diverse fields as Health, Defence, AI, IT, Real Estate, Auto Tech and its entrepreneurial ventures coming out of its incubation spaces and country’s first Science & Technology Park, the National Science & Technology Park based in NUST Islamabad campus.

Some of the notable projects and their prototypes being showcased include Formula Electric Cars, Bare Metal and Drug-Eluting Stents, Powered Air Purifying Respirator, Aerial Spraying Drone, Tele-operated Decontamination Robot, Multi-Agent Robotic Therapy for Children with Autism, MindQuil, Handheld device for Building Resilience and Coping with Anxiety and Vertical Axis Wind Turbine for Energy Harvesting, to name a few. Over 300 industrialists representing these fields are expected to attend the showcase.

