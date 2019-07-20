UrduPoint.com
NUST Showcases R&D Projects At Defence Exhibition & Seminar

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 01:59 PM

A two-day National Seminar & Exhibition on “Defence Production - Security through Self Reliance” was held at the Army Auditorium

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019) A two-day National Seminar & Exhibition on “Defence Production - Security through Self Reliance” was held at the Army Auditorium.

NUST was the only institution from academia to participate and exhibit their R&D projects at the event. Ms Zobaida Jalal, Minister for Defence Production, and Mr Chaudary Fawad Hussain, Minister for Science & Technology, visited the NUST stall and appreciated the university's R&D-based contributions to the socioeconomic development of Pakistan.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa also visited the NUST stall on the 2nd day of the event.

Lt Gen Naweed Zaman HI(M), (Retd) Rector NUST, briefed COAS on the National Science & Technology Park (NSTP) and its role in bridging the gap between industry and academia.

He also shared role of NUST in developing indigenous defence products to fulfil the needs of Pakistan Armed Forces and reducing the burden on national exchequer. COAS lauded NUST's efforts and encouraged the university to continue its contributions to the country's knowledge economy.

Minister MoST also appreciated NUST's NSTP initiative and its significance in promoting technology-based innovation.

