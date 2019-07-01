NUST signs MoU with IBM Italia S.p.A. Pakistan

National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) signed an MoU with IBM Italia S.p.A. Pakistan on June 27, 2019

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st July, 2019) National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) signed an MoU with IBM Italia S.p.A. Pakistan on June 27, 2019. Under the MoU, IBM will initiate “Startup with IBM” programme at NUST for its start-ups.

The programme entails start-ups to remain under IBM’s mentorship and support for 12 months, and avail the opportunity to use free IBM Cloud services. This will allow start-ups to receive go-to-market support, technical guidance and networking opportunities to quickly bring solutions to the market.

It is important to mention that the IBM programme will benefit start-ups at NUST, which is at the cusp of becoming the largest incubation space in Pakistan with the launching of the country’s first National Science & Technology Park (NSTP) in September.

In addition to Technology Incubation Centre (TIC) established at NUST in 2005, NUST will have another dedicated incubator namely Cube8 at NSTP. The MoU was signed in a ceremony held at NUST Islamabad campus, wherein Mr Asif Ahmed (County Sales Manager) and Mr Muhammad Faisal (Director, Innovation & Commercialisation) signed the MoU on behalf of IBM Italia S.p.A.

