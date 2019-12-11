UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NUST Student Aces STEM Competition At Budapest; Secures Job At Fortune 500 Firm In KPK

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 03:04 PM

NUST student aces STEM competition at Budapest; secures job at Fortune 500 firm in KPK

Ms Misbah Hamid, a final year student at the NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (SEECS), hit a home run by standing first at a competition of female Engineering students, concluded the other day at Budapest, Hungary

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019) Ms Misbah Hamid, a final year student at the NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (SEECS), hit a home run by standing first at a competition of female Engineering students, concluded the other day at Budapest, Hungary. Her excelling performance not only earned her a cash prize of over half a million rupees, but also landed her a job in MOL Group, one of the world’s biggest oil and gas companies, and a Fortune 500 firm. Amongst over a hundred applicants participating in the contest for women in Science, Engineering, Technology & Math (STEM), Misbah was one of the 3 students selected from Pakistan for the competition, the other 2 being from Quaid-e-Azam University and Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology.

She competed against contestants from 29 Higher Education Institutions from 4 countries. Misbah is the third Pakistani student to have won this competition. Two students of UET Lahore, have previously won the contest, both now employed at the MOL Group.

Misbah aced her individual task on advantages of gender diversity to the organisation hosting the event. For the group task, she joined participants from Hungary, Slovakia and Croatia to ferret out a business plan to generate a new revenue stream for the MOL Group, which has its employees spread over 30 countries.


After her graduation as an Electrical Engineer from NUST next year, Misbah could avail the opportunity of working at MOL’s oil and gas plant in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Business Education Student Oil Job Budapest Slovakia Croatia Hungary Karak University Of Engineering And Technology Women Gas Event From Million

Recent Stories

Lawyers set police van on fire after attack on PIC

18 minutes ago

Malaysian delegation from Asia E University visits ..

18 minutes ago

Realme Becomes The FastestGrowingSmartphone Brand ..

23 minutes ago

Indonesia hit with $5.2 billion in forest-fire los ..

19 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Multan

17 minutes ago

Ankara Says to Keep Blocking NATO Defense Plan for ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.