NUST student aces STEM competition at Budapest; secures job at Fortune 500 firm in KPK

Ms Misbah Hamid, a final year student at the NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (SEECS), hit a home run by standing first at a competition of female Engineering students, concluded the other day at Budapest, Hungary

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019) Ms Misbah Hamid, a final year student at the NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (SEECS), hit a home run by standing first at a competition of female Engineering students, concluded the other day at Budapest, Hungary. Her excelling performance not only earned her a cash prize of over half a million rupees, but also landed her a job in MOL Group, one of the world’s biggest oil and gas companies, and a Fortune 500 firm. Amongst over a hundred applicants participating in the contest for women in Science, Engineering, Technology & Math (STEM), Misbah was one of the 3 students selected from Pakistan for the competition, the other 2 being from Quaid-e-Azam University and Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology.

She competed against contestants from 29 Higher Education Institutions from 4 countries. Misbah is the third Pakistani student to have won this competition. Two students of UET Lahore, have previously won the contest, both now employed at the MOL Group.

Misbah aced her individual task on advantages of gender diversity to the organisation hosting the event. For the group task, she joined participants from Hungary, Slovakia and Croatia to ferret out a business plan to generate a new revenue stream for the MOL Group, which has its employees spread over 30 countries.



After her graduation as an Electrical Engineer from NUST next year, Misbah could avail the opportunity of working at MOL’s oil and gas plant in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.