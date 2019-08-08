UrduPoint.com
NUST Students Awarded Nottingham University Scholarships

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:02 PM

NUST students awarded Nottingham University scholarships

A total of 7 students from National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) have been awarded postgraduate scholarships at the University of Nottingham

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th August, 2019) A total of 7 students from National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) have been awarded postgraduate scholarships at the University of Nottingham.

The students were conferred scholarships at a ceremony held in collaboration with British Council and Falcon Education & Consultancy at NUST main. These students hail from NUST Business School (NBS) and NUST School of Social Sciences & Humanities (S3H) and have been awarded scholarships in the fields of Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Management, Finance & Investment, Supply Chain & Operations Management, Information Systems & Operations Management, and Risk Management.

At the occasion, Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST, congratulated the students on their achievement. He advised them to pursue studies with full devotion, adding that the UK continues to be the prime destination of aspiring students from across the world.

CEO Falcon Education & Consultancy, Mr Syed Abidi felicitated the students and assured them of their complete support and guidance in their tenure at Nottingham. NUST hopes to benefit from the recently launched Pak-UK Education Gateway, which aims to enhance partnership between the higher education sectors of Pakistan and the UK.

