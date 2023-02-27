NUST students visit National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA)

Students of the "College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering", National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Monday visited National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):Students of the "College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering", National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Monday visited National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Headquarters.

The visiting students were briefed about various roles and functions of NEPRA, working processes and best practices observed at the premises as well as to relate their academic knowledge with the practical situation, said a press release.

Earlier, the students' delegation along with their faculty members was warmly received by NEPRA officials.

Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi welcomed them in his opening address and shared with them his academic and professional experiences, challenges and success stories, and tips to become the best professional engineers and technical managers not only for the sake of their personal growth but also for the development of the nation.

He also ensured the students that NEPRA as the sole and responsible regulator of Pakistan's Power Sector will keep on facilitating formal and informal interactions and brainstorming sessions for producing better future leaders.

He also advised them to work with full zeal, dedication and integrity and wished them best of luck in future.