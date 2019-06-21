UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NUST Stuns World At UK “IMechE UAS Challenge 2019;” Seizes Grand Champions Title

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 02:29 PM

NUST stuns world at UK “IMechE UAS Challenge 2019;” seizes Grand Champions title

Team NUST Air Works Beta has done the nation proud by seizing the Grand Champions title at the IMechE UAS Challenge 2019, held at Snowdonia Aerospace Centre at Llanbedr Airfield, Northwest Wales, UK from June 16 to 18, 2019

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019) Team NUST Air Works Beta has done the nation proud by seizing the Grand Champions title at the IMechE UAS Challenge 2019, held at Snowdonia Aerospace Centre at Llanbedr Airfield, Northwest Wales, UK from June 16 to 18, 2019.

A total of 32 teams from the United Kingdom (UK), Sri Lanka, Brunei, Netherlands, Canada, Pakistan and other countries participated in this year’s Challenge. Air Works Beta belongs to Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) Karachi, one of the 19 constituent institutions of NUST. The team has been rendering itself conspicuous following their one-after-the-other blistering performances at national and international competitions held under the auspices of IMechE since 2016. Overall two teams from NUST PNEC participated in the IMechE UAS Challenge this year – Team NUST Air Works Alpha in Fixed Wing category and Team NUST Air Works Beta in Rotary Wing category.

In addition to Team NUST Air Works Beta bagging the Grand Champions title, a few other awards have been clinched by the two teams. “Safety & Airworthiness Award” (sponsored by Frazer-Nash Consultancy) – Team NUST Air Works Beta for developing the best combination of well-articulated safety case; “Business Proposition Award” (sponsored by Welsh Government) – Team NUST Air Works Alpha for the most prominent business and marketing case; “Scrutineers Award" –Team NUST Air Works Beta for the best presented UAS that is fully compliant with the competition rules; and “Media & Engagement” Award – jointly won by both the teams. The UAS Challenge is a competition run by the Institute of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) for university teams. Students undertake a full design-and-build cycle of an Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) with specific mission objectives.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan UK Pakistan Navy Business Sri Lanka Canada Wales United Kingdom Brunei Netherlands June 2016 2019 From Government Best

Recent Stories

Total of 240 People Injured in Rallies in Georgian ..

3 minutes ago

Tehran Receives Trump's Message Warning About US P ..

3 minutes ago

Disaster risk management project launched in four ..

16 minutes ago

Belarusian Segment of Druzhba to Be Cleared of 'Di ..

14 minutes ago

Pelicans choose Williamson first overall in NBA dr ..

5 minutes ago

Poland Blocks EU's Initiative for Zero Carbon Emis ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.