NUST stuns world at UK “IMechE UAS Challenge 2019;” seizes Grand Champions title

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019) Team NUST Air Works Beta has done the nation proud by seizing the Grand Champions title at the IMechE UAS Challenge 2019, held at Snowdonia Aerospace Centre at Llanbedr Airfield, Northwest Wales, UK from June 16 to 18, 2019.

A total of 32 teams from the United Kingdom (UK), Sri Lanka, Brunei, Netherlands, Canada, Pakistan and other countries participated in this year’s Challenge. Air Works Beta belongs to Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) Karachi, one of the 19 constituent institutions of NUST. The team has been rendering itself conspicuous following their one-after-the-other blistering performances at national and international competitions held under the auspices of IMechE since 2016. Overall two teams from NUST PNEC participated in the IMechE UAS Challenge this year – Team NUST Air Works Alpha in Fixed Wing category and Team NUST Air Works Beta in Rotary Wing category.

In addition to Team NUST Air Works Beta bagging the Grand Champions title, a few other awards have been clinched by the two teams. “Safety & Airworthiness Award” (sponsored by Frazer-Nash Consultancy) – Team NUST Air Works Beta for developing the best combination of well-articulated safety case; “Business Proposition Award” (sponsored by Welsh Government) – Team NUST Air Works Alpha for the most prominent business and marketing case; “Scrutineers Award" –Team NUST Air Works Beta for the best presented UAS that is fully compliant with the competition rules; and “Media & Engagement” Award – jointly won by both the teams. The UAS Challenge is a competition run by the Institute of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) for university teams. Students undertake a full design-and-build cycle of an Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) with specific mission objectives.