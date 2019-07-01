UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NUST Summer School 2019 Registers Students In Large Numbers From Across Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 06:52 PM

NUST Summer School 2019 registers students in large numbers from across Pakistan

NUST Summer School 2019 has commenced at the university’s main campus here on Monday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019) NUST Summer School 2019 has commenced at the university’s main campus here on Monday. Launched in 2018, the summer programme is aimed at engaging secondary school and intermediate students from different cities and towns across the country in exclusively designed curricular and co-curricular activities.

It affords students a chance to not only experience life at NUST but also learn about their future educational and career prospects by interacting with NUST students and faculty in a plethora of fields.

During the course of 2-week-long programme, the latent potential and capabilities of participating students will be ascertained by qualified professionals, and they will be guided in pursuing the right choice of discipline.

An overwhelming number of students has been registered for the ongoing summer school that will last till July 12, 2019. Students will be introduced to the basics of Engineering, Bio sciences, Management Sciences, Architecture and Art & Design.

In addition, special arrangements have been made to involve students in sports like badminton, cricket, basketball, archery, etc.

, and other activities under the auspices of NUST Clubs & Societies, particularly NUST Dramatics Club.

An excursion trip to Khanpur Dam has also been planned for students, as part of the NUST Summer School 2019. Meanwhile, NUST School of Chemical & Materials Engineering (SCME) has also launched a summer school “The Science Fun 2019” for children between the ages of 7 and 12 at the university's Islamabad campus on Monday.

Being attended by a good number of children within the prescribed age limit, the Science Fun 2019 involves 2 weeks of activities exclusively designed to highlight the importance of applied sciences for little minds through exciting scientific adventures and hands-on activities in the four main scientific themes, including “Big in Small," "Bio Wonders," "Little Chemist" and "Energy Mania." This summer school will help develop intuitive inclination among kids to pursue science & technology as their passion in their lives ahead.

Related Topics

Cricket Islamabad Technology Sports Badminton Dam Khanpur July 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

Gen Bajwa’s concern over economic situation laud ..

6 minutes ago

Iraqi Oil Minister Says Not Worried Strait of Horm ..

3 minutes ago

Opp parties not sincere with each other: Usman Buz ..

3 minutes ago

16 factories sealed for causing pollution

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Swat holds Khuli Katchehry

3 minutes ago

Pak women bridge team wins gold medal in Jordan

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.