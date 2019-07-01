NUST Summer School 2019 registers students in large numbers from across Pakistan

NUST Summer School 2019 has commenced at the university’s main campus here on Monday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019) NUST Summer School 2019 has commenced at the university’s main campus here on Monday. Launched in 2018, the summer programme is aimed at engaging secondary school and intermediate students from different cities and towns across the country in exclusively designed curricular and co-curricular activities.

It affords students a chance to not only experience life at NUST but also learn about their future educational and career prospects by interacting with NUST students and faculty in a plethora of fields.

During the course of 2-week-long programme, the latent potential and capabilities of participating students will be ascertained by qualified professionals, and they will be guided in pursuing the right choice of discipline.

An overwhelming number of students has been registered for the ongoing summer school that will last till July 12, 2019. Students will be introduced to the basics of Engineering, Bio sciences, Management Sciences, Architecture and Art & Design.

In addition, special arrangements have been made to involve students in sports like badminton, cricket, basketball, archery, etc.

, and other activities under the auspices of NUST Clubs & Societies, particularly NUST Dramatics Club.

An excursion trip to Khanpur Dam has also been planned for students, as part of the NUST Summer School 2019. Meanwhile, NUST School of Chemical & Materials Engineering (SCME) has also launched a summer school “The Science Fun 2019” for children between the ages of 7 and 12 at the university's Islamabad campus on Monday.

Being attended by a good number of children within the prescribed age limit, the Science Fun 2019 involves 2 weeks of activities exclusively designed to highlight the importance of applied sciences for little minds through exciting scientific adventures and hands-on activities in the four main scientific themes, including “Big in Small," "Bio Wonders," "Little Chemist" and "Energy Mania." This summer school will help develop intuitive inclination among kids to pursue science & technology as their passion in their lives ahead.