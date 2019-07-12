NUST Summer School draws to a close!

The closing ceremony of NUST Summer School 2019 was held at NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (SEECS) here on Friday, July 12, 2019

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019) The closing ceremony of NUST Summer School 2019 was held at NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (SEECS) here on Friday, July 12, 2019.

As many as 114 secondary school and intermediate students from different cities and towns across the country attended the Summer School. Apart from offering exclusively designed curricular and co-curricular activities, the School afforded students a chance to not only experience life at NUST but also learn about their future educational and career prospects by interacting with NUST students and faculty in a plethora of fields.

Director Student Affairs NUST, Brig (Retd) Muhammad Ishtiaque, graced the closing ceremony as chief guest and awarded certificates to the participants of the Summer School. He hoped that the School would have helped the participants ascertain their latent potential and capabilities, which would assist them in pursuing the right choice of discipline in their higher studies.

He expressed his special gratitude to NUST Centre for Counselling & Career Advisory (C3A) and NUST faculty for making the Summer School a great success.

During the course of their stay at NUST, students were introduced to the basics of Engineering, Biosciences, Management Sciences, Architecture and Art & Design.

In addition, special arrangements were made to involve students in sports, such as badminton, cricket, basketball, archery, etc., and other activities under the auspices of NUST Clubs & Societies, particularly NUST Dramatics Club.

As part of NUST Summer School, students also gathered fond memories from an excursion trip to Khanpur Dam. Meanwhile, "The Science Fun 2019," a Summer School organised by NUST School of Chemical & Materials Engineering (SCME) for students between ages 7 and 12, also concluded at NUST main campus on Friday.

Principal SCME Prof Dr Arshad Hussain awarded certificates to the young participants of the School. The Science Fun 2019 involved 2-week activities highlighting the importance of applied sciences for little minds through exciting scientific adventures and hands-on activities in the four main scientific themes of “Big in Small," "Bio Wonders," "Little Chemist" and "Energy Mania."