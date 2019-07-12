UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NUST Summer School Draws To A Close!

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 06:53 PM

NUST Summer School draws to a close!

The closing ceremony of NUST Summer School 2019 was held at NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (SEECS) here on Friday, July 12, 2019

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019) The closing ceremony of NUST Summer School 2019 was held at NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (SEECS) here on Friday, July 12, 2019.

As many as 114 secondary school and intermediate students from different cities and towns across the country attended the Summer School. Apart from offering exclusively designed curricular and co-curricular activities, the School afforded students a chance to not only experience life at NUST but also learn about their future educational and career prospects by interacting with NUST students and faculty in a plethora of fields.

Director Student Affairs NUST, Brig (Retd) Muhammad Ishtiaque, graced the closing ceremony as chief guest and awarded certificates to the participants of the Summer School. He hoped that the School would have helped the participants ascertain their latent potential and capabilities, which would assist them in pursuing the right choice of discipline in their higher studies.

He expressed his special gratitude to NUST Centre for Counselling & Career Advisory (C3A) and NUST faculty for making the Summer School a great success.

During the course of their stay at NUST, students were introduced to the basics of Engineering, Biosciences, Management Sciences, Architecture and Art & Design.

In addition, special arrangements were made to involve students in sports, such as badminton, cricket, basketball, archery, etc., and other activities under the auspices of NUST Clubs & Societies, particularly NUST Dramatics Club.

As part of NUST Summer School, students also gathered fond memories from an excursion trip to Khanpur Dam. Meanwhile, "The Science Fun 2019," a Summer School organised by NUST School of Chemical & Materials Engineering (SCME) for students between ages 7 and 12, also concluded at NUST main campus on Friday.

Principal SCME Prof Dr Arshad Hussain awarded certificates to the young participants of the School. The Science Fun 2019 involved 2-week activities highlighting the importance of applied sciences for little minds through exciting scientific adventures and hands-on activities in the four main scientific themes of “Big in Small," "Bio Wonders," "Little Chemist" and "Energy Mania."

Related Topics

Cricket Sports Badminton Student Dam Young Khanpur July 2019 From

Recent Stories

K-Electric continues to raise the bar in social me ..

21 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister lays foundation stone of Bab ..

10 minutes ago

Unidentified assailants kill man in Nasirabad

10 minutes ago

PFA seizes 2,400kg rotten meat, seals illegal slau ..

10 minutes ago

Senate body asked to form inter ministerial commit ..

10 minutes ago

Legendary hockey Olympian Brig. Hamidi laid to res ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.