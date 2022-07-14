UrduPoint.com

NUST, US Embassy Open New Lincoln Corner

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2022 | 04:47 PM

NUST, US Embassy open new Lincoln Corner

Lincoln Corner was inaugurated at the main campus of National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) on Thursday

Islamabad (Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022) Lincoln Corner was inaugurated at the main campus of National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) on Thursday. At the occasion, Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, and US Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Donald Blome signed a Memorandum of Understanding and inaugurated the Corner established in NUST Central Library.

This partnership signals the US Mission’s commitment to advance education in Pakistan by providing American resources, expertise, and collaboration for students and faculty. In his remarks, Ambassador Blome said, “This year marks the 75th anniversary of US-Pakistan bilateral relations. The people-to-people ties between our two countries are our greatest strength. The inauguration of this new Lincoln Corner will continue to advance these ties.” He maintained that over 600 Lincoln Corners across the world connect people through technology, academic programs and publications vis-à-vis American culture, history and international relations.

0001pt; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; border: none; text-align: justify;">

In his remarks, Rector NUST appreciated the joint efforts of NUST team and Public Affairs Section of US Embassy, for timely realisation of the initiative. He said Lincoln Corner is not only a multimedia resource centre with comfortable space for learning and open dialogue but also a manifestation of close linkages between NUST and the US Embassy. He further said that this facility will be used by not only students and faculty of NUST but also Pakistani civil society at large.

Representatives from the US Embassy joined NUST leadership, faculty and students at the inauguration. By hosting a Lincoln Corner, NUST joins a strong network of partnerships between the US Mission in Pakistan and eminent Pakistani institutions.

Lincoln Corners are event spaces and resource centers that connect young leaders with the US. The Corner will host online and in-person educational programs. It includes a Maker Space equipped with a 3-D printer and virtual reality setup, a comprehensive book and magazine collection, resources on pursuing higher education in the US, digital information resources, and an Americana-themed event space.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Education Civil Society Lincoln Young Border National University Event From

Recent Stories

IMF agreement sets stage for bringing country out ..

IMF agreement sets stage for bringing country out of economic difficulties: PM

13 minutes ago
 realme 9 4G’s 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera & First-e ..

Realme 9 4G’s 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera & First-ever HM6 Sensor – The Changin ..

52 minutes ago
 Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OP ..

Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Aw ..

1 hour ago
 The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Visio ..

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Vision Camera

1 hour ago
 vivo Y55 — A Budget Smartphone Offering the Best ..

Vivo Y55 — A Budget Smartphone Offering the Best Experience to The Youth

1 hour ago
 K-Electric Clarifies Facts on Electric-Shock Relat ..

K-Electric Clarifies Facts on Electric-Shock Related Incidents during Rains

2 hours ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.