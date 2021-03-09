UrduPoint.com
NUST Welcomes Spring With Tree Plantation Drive

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:27 PM

NUST welcomes Spring with tree plantation drive

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09rd March, 2021) With the dearly anticipated Spring season ushering in, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) embraced the pleasant change in weather by kicking off a massive tree plantation drive at its main campus here on Tuesday.

Maj Gen (Retd) Jahangir Khan, NUST Pro-Rector Planning & Resources, inaugurated the eco-friendly campaign by planting a Citrus tree. He was flanked by an overwhelming number of students, faculty and university officials, who together planted over 400 tree saplings of Citrus, Fig, Loquat, Pine and Olive at the area earmarked for this year’s campaign. More than 3000 trees will be planted during the campaign, taking the overall count of trees around the campus to over 100,000. Speaking at the occasion, the Pro-Rector eulogised NUST horticulture team for their spirited efforts over the years to transform the main campus from a barren piece of land into a lush green site to behold.

He also encouraged the participants to enthusiastically take part in the drive and extend its scope to their homes and neighbourhoods.

It merits mention that as part of the government’s efforts to preserve and enhance green environment, NUST has been playing an instrumental role through plantation drives both within and outside of NUST.

Earlier, a good number of students as well as faculty, staff and their families took part in the marathon at the campus that culminated at the plantation site. The Pro-Rector awarded prizes to the winners of various categories.

