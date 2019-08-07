UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nustians Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 05:33 PM

Nustians express solidarity with Kashmiris

To express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir against the atrocities being committed by India, students, faculty &staff and their families including children, at National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) held a Solidarity Walk here at the university’s main campus on Wednesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th March, 2019) To express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir against the atrocities being committed by India, students, faculty &staff and their families including children, at National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) held a Solidarity Walk here at the university’s main campus on Wednesday.

The participants were holding placards inscribed with We Stand with Kashmiris, Kashmir deserves world’s attention, Bharatibarbariat par insanihaqooq k champion khamoshkiun?Cluster bomb par aqwam-e-muttahiddakikhamoshi, akhirkiun?etc.

Expressing his views, Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST, condemned the Indian onslaught using cluster bombs against the innocent Kashmiris; and urged the world to take serious notice of the deteriorating situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. He also reiterated that the Kashmir issue must be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people and the United Nations resolution.

Related Topics

India Resolution Occupied Kashmir World Technology United Nations National University

Recent Stories

Suicide blast kills at least 6 in Ne Nigeria

13 minutes ago

One dies, three injure in a road mishap in Quetta

13 minutes ago

Muhammad Yousif Abbasi assigned additional charge ..

13 minutes ago

LUMHS organizes seminar in connection with World b ..

13 minutes ago

Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) c ..

13 minutes ago

Iran to Showcase Own Version of Russian S-300 Miss ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.