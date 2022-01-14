UrduPoint.com

Nutritional Risk Assessment Camp Held At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 05:46 PM

The Food and Nutrition Society, the Department of Food Science & Human Nutrition (FSHN) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged Nutritional Risk Assessment Camp at Human Nutrition Clinic City Campus

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th January, 2022) The food and Nutrition Society, the Department of Food Science & Human Nutrition (FSHN) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged Nutritional Risk Assessment Camp at Human Nutrition Clinic City Campus.


During the camp, nutrition counseling for identified malpractices to high risk individual, anthropometrics & body composition analysis, bone mineral density test, blood pressure/blood glucose measurement, clinical observation and dietary history provided to general public by the well-known nutritionists of UVAS.

