NYC On Skills Development & Entrepreneurship Held In UoT
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2024 | 11:39 PM
National Youth Conference (NYC) on Skills Development and Entrepreneurship was organized by the Faculty of Business and Economics at the University of Turbat (UoT) in the video conference room of UoT
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) National Youth Conference (NYC) on Skills Development and Entrepreneurship was organized by the Faculty of Business and Economics at the University of Turbat (UoT) in the video conference room of UoT.
Students from departments of Management Sciences, Commerce, and Economics participated in the conference, said in a press release issued here on Tuesday.
In his address, Dr. Jan Muhammad, Vice Chancellor of UoT, emphasized the importance of skills and talents in today’s competitive and evolving market.
He stated that the University of Turbat has achieved significant successes over time, and now boasting a robust IT infrastructure and highly qualified faculty members.
Underling the critical role of skills development and entrepreneurship to lead a prosperous life, The Vice Chancellor encouraged the students to establish their businesses and companies instead of searching for a government job after they graduated from the University.
He reiterated the university's commitment to support and guide their students to become job providers instead of job seekers.
VC commended the organizers and resource persons for their efforts in conducting an event on harnessing the potential of students in shaping their future through skill development and entrepreneurial ventures.
In his opening remarks, Dr. Waseem Barkat, Dean of Faculty of Business and Economics highlighted the objectives of the conference, noting the increasing saturation of the job market and the necessity of equipping students with the required skills for success in this contemporary evolving time.
Muhammad Iqbal Baloch, representing the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), in the event through the video link, underlined the objectives, roles, services, and achievements of the SMEDA.
He talked about the avenues for funding, financing, and technical support available with SMEDA to aspiring entrepreneurs looking to establish their businesses.
During the event, Malik Dad, Lecturer, Department of Management Sciences, shared insights on Entrepreneurial and Information Technology Skills, citing examples of UoT graduates who have started earning through setting up their businesses.
He further emphasized that practical knowledge is the need of the hour for students to excel in the market.
Muzaffar Shan, a UoT alumni and successful entrepreneur, shared his entrepreneurial journey, inspiring participants with his success stories.
A panel discussion on entrepreneurship was also part of the event in which the panelists including faculty members Dr. Abdul Majid Nasir, Dr. Ghulam Jan, and entrepreneur Muzaffar Shan explored emerging trends in skill development, entrepreneurship, and youth empowerment, underscoring the potential to shape a brighter future for new generations.
They emphasized that students have to uplift their entrepreneurial skills and avail local, national, and international opportunities for business. The event was moderated by Samina Faqir, lecturer at the Department of Economics, UoT.
Recent Stories
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO
MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency
Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders
AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian space violation
Israeli forces stop Gaza aid convoy, detain and strip-search paramedics: UN
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman felicitates Syed Murad Ali Shah
Karachi Kings' Hasan Ali misses practice session due to personal commitments
Police constable martyred in firing incident in Badaber tehsil
Man burnt by fire from stove dies in hospital
More Stories From Education
-
AIOU to start matric, FA, I.com exam from Mar 54 hours ago
-
EHD aimed to provide free education to needy students1 day ago
-
EHD aimed to provide free education to orphans1 day ago
-
UAF to arrange Gurr Mela on Tuesday1 day ago
-
SU Organizes interactive Session on Anthropology: Challenges and Perspectives1 day ago
-
AIOU aims to digitize examination process1 day ago
-
Symposium on 'Silent Spring' fosters dialogue on urbanization, climate Impacts1 day ago
-
Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty holds sports gala4 days ago
-
UoM’s Mubashir,Faizan defend PhD theses4 days ago
-
NUST, TKF to foster collaboration for climate change initiatives4 days ago
-
AIOU’s second phase admissions for Spring 2024 Semester to start from March 015 days ago
-
7th annual 'Job and Trade Fair 2024' held at Isra university5 days ago