NYC on skills Development & Entrepreneurship held in UoT

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) National Youth Conference (NYC) on Skills Development and Entrepreneurship was organized by the Faculty of Business and Economics at the University of Turbat (UoT) in the video conference room of UoT.

Students from departments of Management Sciences, Commerce, and Economics participated in the conference, said in a press release issued here on Tuesday.

In his address, Dr. Jan Muhammad, Vice Chancellor of UoT, emphasized the importance of skills and talents in today’s competitive and evolving market.

He stated that the University of Turbat has achieved significant successes over time, and now boasting a robust IT infrastructure and highly qualified faculty members.

Underling the critical role of skills development and entrepreneurship to lead a prosperous life, The Vice Chancellor encouraged the students to establish their businesses and companies instead of searching for a government job after they graduated from the University.

He reiterated the university's commitment to support and guide their students to become job providers instead of job seekers.

VC commended the organizers and resource persons for their efforts in conducting an event on harnessing the potential of students in shaping their future through skill development and entrepreneurial ventures.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Waseem Barkat, Dean of Faculty of Business and Economics highlighted the objectives of the conference, noting the increasing saturation of the job market and the necessity of equipping students with the required skills for success in this contemporary evolving time.

Muhammad Iqbal Baloch, representing the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), in the event through the video link, underlined the objectives, roles, services, and achievements of the SMEDA.

He talked about the avenues for funding, financing, and technical support available with SMEDA to aspiring entrepreneurs looking to establish their businesses.

During the event, Malik Dad, Lecturer, Department of Management Sciences, shared insights on Entrepreneurial and Information Technology Skills, citing examples of UoT graduates who have started earning through setting up their businesses.

He further emphasized that practical knowledge is the need of the hour for students to excel in the market.

Muzaffar Shan, a UoT alumni and successful entrepreneur, shared his entrepreneurial journey, inspiring participants with his success stories.

A panel discussion on entrepreneurship was also part of the event in which the panelists including faculty members Dr. Abdul Majid Nasir, Dr. Ghulam Jan, and entrepreneur Muzaffar Shan explored emerging trends in skill development, entrepreneurship, and youth empowerment, underscoring the potential to shape a brighter future for new generations.

They emphasized that students have to uplift their entrepreneurial skills and avail local, national, and international opportunities for business. The event was moderated by Samina Faqir, lecturer at the Department of Economics, UoT.