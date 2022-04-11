Oath Taking Ceremony & Alumni Reunion of Vet Crescent Society held at UVAS

The Vet Crescent Society (VCS) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised oath-taking ceremony and alumni reunion here at the City Campus

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022) The Vet Crescent Society (VCS) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised oath-taking ceremony and alumni reunion here at the City Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the oath-taking ceremony and administered oath to the new office-bearers of the Vet Crescent Society (VCS). Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani and many representatives from pharmaceutical industries, VCS alumni and faculty members were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad congratulated the new office bearers.

He appreciated the services of VCS for providing treatment facilities to farming community and also for the welfare of animal. He said that VCS club is playing a vital role in the personality development of students especially for their practical life. He mentioned UVAS always supports its students for providing many opportunities of learning for their capacity building. He advised students to work hard with dedication and become role models for others veterinarians. At the end of the programme Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad along with other dignitaries cut the cake.