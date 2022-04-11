UrduPoint.com

Oath Taking Ceremony & Alumni Reunion Of Vet Crescent Society Held At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Oath Taking Ceremony & Alumni Reunion of Vet Crescent Society held at UVAS

The Vet Crescent Society (VCS) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised oath-taking ceremony and alumni reunion here at the City Campus

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022) The Vet Crescent Society (VCS) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised oath-taking ceremony and alumni reunion here at the City Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the oath-taking ceremony and administered oath to the new office-bearers of the Vet Crescent Society (VCS). Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani and many representatives from pharmaceutical industries, VCS alumni and faculty members were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad congratulated the new office bearers.

He appreciated the services of VCS for providing treatment facilities to farming community and also for the welfare of animal. He said that VCS club is playing a vital role in the personality development of students especially for their practical life. He mentioned UVAS always supports its students for providing many opportunities of learning for their capacity building. He advised students to work hard with dedication and become role models for others veterinarians. At the end of the programme Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad along with other dignitaries cut the cake.

Related Topics

Lahore University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From

Recent Stories

All parties agreed on political reforms, says Kair ..

All parties agreed on political reforms, says Kaira

2 hours ago
 Countrywide protests over ouster of Imran Khan

Countrywide protests over ouster of Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 NA to elect new Prime Minister today

NA to elect new Prime Minister today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th April 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.