Oath Taking Ceremony & Dinner Of Vets Care Club Arranges At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Oath Taking Ceremony & Dinner of Vets Care Club arranges at UVAS

The Vets Care Club (VCC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised 21st oath-taking ceremony & Dinner here at the City Campus

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023) The Vets Care Club (VCC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised 21st oath-taking ceremony & Dinner here at the City Campus.

Vice-Chancellor University of Education Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the oath-taking ceremony and administered oath to the new office-bearers of the Vets Care Club.

Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani and many representatives from pharmaceutical industries were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha congratulated the new office bearers. He lauded VCC services for the welfare of animal and the uplift of veterinary profession.

More Stories From Education

