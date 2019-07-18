UrduPoint.com
OCAS Goes Live To Process Intermediate Applications

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:35 PM

The Online College Admissions System (OCAS) developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for Higher Education Department (HED) of Punjab to process intermediate admissions applications for their FA, FSC, ICS programs has gone live to process Intermediate Applications

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019) The Online College Admissions System (OCAS) developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for Higher Education Department (HED) of Punjab to process intermediate admissions applications for their FA, FSC, ICS programs has gone live to process Intermediate Applications.

Over 730 public colleges are being facilitated this year via OCAS. OCAS provides a web-based facility for applicants to submit admission application(s) online. OCAS is built to provide easy, convenient, efficient and reliable access to students for admissions in the government colleges for higher education.

The system has by far processed 1.6 Million Applications since 2011. The salient features of the system include 24/7 access, apply from any place with internet access, track admissions application status via college website, and integration with BISE results.OCAS has considerably reduced the visits of students and their parents to colleges, ensuring timely compilation of applications and merit lists .

Students can apply for their desired program in three simple steps. Enter Matric Roll Number and board name, Select college/program and print fee slip. In the last, fee worth Rs. 25 can be deposited at any branch of Bank of Punjab.

