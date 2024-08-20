OCAS Receives Over 200,000 Application For Intermediate Admissions
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 09:28 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Over 207,000 applications have been received for Intermediate Admissions in more than 800 public colleges across Punjab through the Online College Admissions System (OCAS).
The web portal, developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) in collaboration with the Higher education Department Punjab, allows students to apply online from the comfort of their homes.
The highest number of applications received so far are for FA (77,800 applicants) followed by ICS (over 70,000 applicants). A total of 43,500 students have applied for Pre-Medical with 77% of applicants being female and 23% male.
Additionally, 7,500 students have submitted their applications for Pre-Engineering whereas over 6,500 have applied for I.COM and more than 2,700 for D.COM.
PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf stated that the system enables students to apply online in the institute of their choice from across Punjab. Admission applications can be submitted through the portal at www.ocas.punjab.gov.pk. Furthermore, students can download the prospectuses of different government colleges for free from the portal.
