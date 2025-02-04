- Home
OIC-COMSTECH And Daffodil International University (DIU) Signed MoU To Enhance Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 06:10 PM
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) and Daffodil International University (DIU) Dhaka, Bangladesh, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the cooperation in Science and Technology, higher education and support Palestinian students through the COMSTECH Palestine Fellowship Program
According to the COMSTECH, the agreement was formalized during a ceremony at DIU in Dhaka, Bangladesh, attended by Coordinator General of COMSTECH, Prof.
Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary and Vice Chancellor of DIU Prof. M. Lutfar Rahman including senior leadership of the university.
Under this initiative, DIU will enroll up to 35 Palestinian students, providing them with fully funded educational opportunities to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies.
