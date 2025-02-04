Open Menu

OIC-COMSTECH And Daffodil International University (DIU) Signed MoU To Enhance Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 06:10 PM

OIC-COMSTECH and Daffodil International University (DIU) signed MoU to enhance cooperation

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) and Daffodil International University (DIU) Dhaka, Bangladesh, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the cooperation in Science and Technology, higher education and support Palestinian students through the COMSTECH Palestine Fellowship Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) and Daffodil International University (DIU) Dhaka, Bangladesh, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the cooperation in Science and Technology, higher education and support Palestinian students through the COMSTECH Palestine Fellowship Program

According to the COMSTECH, the agreement was formalized during a ceremony at DIU in Dhaka, Bangladesh, attended by Coordinator General of COMSTECH, Prof.

Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary and Vice Chancellor of DIU Prof. M. Lutfar Rahman including senior leadership of the university.

Under this initiative, DIU will enroll up to 35 Palestinian students, providing them with fully funded educational opportunities to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

Recent Stories

SECP for easing name reservation requirements for ..

SECP for easing name reservation requirements for companies

4 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony at ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony at the Zayed II Military College ..

30 minutes ago
 RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event f ..

RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event for small businesses

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Mi ..

UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Ministers of Youth, Sports in Ba ..

1 hour ago
 NUST and Civil Services Academy ink MoU

NUST and Civil Services Academy ink MoU

15 minutes ago
 Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA gr ..

Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA growth

1 hour ago
MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital tr ..

MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital transformation

1 hour ago
 NAB, PPRA sign MoU for ensuring transparency in pu ..

NAB, PPRA sign MoU for ensuring transparency in public procurement process

15 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills for grains s ..

1 hour ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai

Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyol ..

Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyolefins complex in China: CEO

2 hours ago
 Over Rs 186 bln distributed under PMLYS ; Rana Mas ..

Over Rs 186 bln distributed under PMLYS ; Rana Mashhood

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Education