Okara university syndicate approves senior faculty recruitment, new academic block

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Okara University syndicate, in its 12th meeting on Thursday, approved the recruitment of senior faculty members including associate and assistant professors and also sanctioned the construction of a new academic block worth Rs 80 million.

The works rules of the university and new MPhil and PhD programs were also approved. The syndicate constituted a committee for hiring of the administrative staff up to BS-16.

The meeting was chaired by Provincial Minister for Higher education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz, who appreciated the university administration for making efforts for hiring well-qualified faculty on merit and introduce new academic departments and programmes.

The minister vowed to modify the act of the universities in order to improve their functioning and announced to establish 6 more district-level universities in Punjab.

Okara University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar thanked Raja Yasir for positively supporting and endorsing the university administration's decisions for academic and infrastructural development of the institution.