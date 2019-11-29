UrduPoint.com
Okara University Vice Chancellor Urges Linking Religion With Modern Body Of Knowledge

Fri 29th November 2019 | 09:53 PM

Vice Chancellor University of Okara Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar has said that the religion should be linked with the modern body of knowledge

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Okara Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar has said that the religion should be linked with the modern body of knowledge.

"We have to create a culture of good character. Institutions are built with high moral values. There is dire need of moderate approach of a good mix of religion and science in order to cope with the challenges of the modern world," he added.

He said this while addressing the opening session of series of seminars titled 'Character Building Through Seerat-i-Nabvi" here on Friday. He also presided over the event.

The event was organised by the Islamic Studies Department of the University. The in-charge, Islamic Studies Department, Dr Abdul Ghaffar, and his faculty members delivered lectors on how the youth could incorporate the teachings of the last Prophet (PBUH) in personality.

Dr Abdul Ghaffar, addressing the seminar, said the personality traits of Holy Prophet (PBUH) should be adopted by the students like truthfulness, honesty, love for humanity and sacrifice.

The Islamic Studies Department also organised a seminar on 'Islamophobia'. Dr Tanveer Qasim, Public Relations Officer, University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, being the keynote speaker, gave an overview of the history of the phenomenon and discussed the ways through which the Muslims could counter Islamophobia and promote the soft image of islam.

