Old Zakariyain Reunion Held

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:29 PM

Third reunion of old students of Bahauddin Zakariya University was organized here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Third reunion of old students of Bahauddin Zakariya University was organized here on Monday.

A large number of old Zakariyain hailing from different walks of life attended the reunion.

Addressing the gathering, Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr Tariq Ansari said that old students were envoys of any institution in the society.

He stated that they were the identity of the intentions, adding that BZU was the biggest university of South Punjab.

Ex head of urdu department Dr Anwar Ahmed stressed the need for active participation of old Zakariyain for welfare of needy and deserving students of the University besides, contribution for research and provision of books for library.

Former Chairman History department Dr Khurram Qadir, Dr Umer Farooq Zain, Dr Nisar Hussain Shah and others also spoke.

Among others, DSA Dr Aman Ullah, Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Kilyani, Dr Ishaq Fani,Dr Sohail Ahmad were present.

More Stories From Education

