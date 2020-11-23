UrduPoint.com
On Campus Mode Examinations Kicks Off In SAU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:26 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :On campus mode examinations of third and final year students of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam kicked off in all faculties as well as affiliated colleges here from Monday.

The university conducting examinations phase wise under strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in five faculties, Institute of food Sciences and Technologies, Information Technology Center and affiliated colleges, the spokesman informed.

The university management allowed the students to appear in the examination centers with masks and hand sanitizers while the varsity's medical teams were deployed outside the examination centres and granted entry to students and other concerned through auto-sanitizer gates after examining their body temperature.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zaheeruddin Mirani also visited the examination centers in different faculties where he reviewed the arrangements.

While expressing satisfaction over the arrangements, he said that examinations were being conducted in peaceful manner and the majority of the students were satisfied with the examination process.

He, however, warned that anyone who found in SOP violation would not be allowed to enter in the examination center.

The deans of faculties, coordinators, academic advisor, department chairmen, controller of examinations and other academic and administrative heads were present during the visit of the Vice Chancellor.

